(CNN) — Andre Braugher, an intense actor who won an Emmy for “Homicide: Life on the Street” and demonstrated his range in the comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” died at age 61 Monday due to a brief illness, his publicist Jennifer Allen told CNN.

Braugher amassed dozens of credits in movies and television after a stunning debut as a sensitive soldier in the 1989 film “Glory,” about a unit of Black soldiers during the Civil War.

He followed that by playing baseball great Jackie Robinson in the TV movie “The Court-Martial of Jackie Robinson” before landing his featured role in “Homicide,” an adaptation of David Simon’s book about Baltimore detectives, and winning a pair of Emmys for the NBC series as detective Frank Pemberton.

Braugher remained much in demand after that series, co-starring in the thriller “Primal Fear,” as well as director Spike Lee’s “Get on the Bus” and the sci-fi thriller “Frequency” before starring in his own series, “Gideon’s Crossing,” as a brilliant oncologist who trains young doctors.

Braugher earned a second Emmy in 2006 for the FX miniseries “Thief,” amassing 11 nominations overall.

