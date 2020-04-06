Amid pandemic, Gloria Estefan turns hit song into COVID-19 safety jam

MIAMI (WSVN) - Music superstar and South Florida’s own Gloria Estefan has a message for everyone during these tough times: if you’re going out, put on your mask.

Estefan released a new music video on her Instagram account in which she changed the lyrics to her hit single “Get On Your Feet” in order to ask her fans to heed health experts’ warnings to stay home and cover their faces when out in public.

In the post’s caption, Estefan wrote that she wanted to spread a positive message with a little humor, saying that approach has helped her get through the toughest parts of her life.

