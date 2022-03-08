New York might know food, but Miami makes it better. That’s why a red hot outdoor food market in the Big Apple is headed to Wynwood.

New York and L.A. ain’t got nothing on Miami now that Smorgasburg Market is headed to Wynwood.

Gaston Becherano: “Smorgasburg is America’s largest outdoor food market. It started in New York in 2011, and then it opened in L.A. in 2016, and it features the best up-and-coming chefs and concepts in America.”

You know what that means? Tons of yummy treats you wouldn’t get to try anywhere else.

Gaston Becherano: “Smorgasburg is coming to Miami because over the last two years, there’s been a lot of amazing vendors that have come here and started to develop their concepts, and it’s the right time to give those people a spotlight.”

The best up-and-coming chefs, the coolest concepts, what more can you ask for?

Gaston Becherano: “We’re going to start with 50 different food vendors and ten retail vendors. When people go to Wynwood and they go to Smorgasburg, they can really find the best type of food of it’s kind.”

It’s the only place where you can find coconut cold brew coffee concentrate from the SisterYard.

Cristina Correa: “Coconut cold brew concentrate is the first of its kind. It’s cold brew coffee made with 100 percent pure coconut water and toasted coconut chips.”

And you won’t be drinking a lot of calories because there’s no added sugar. It’s naturally sweet.

Cristina Correa: “We’re making our signature Sister’s Latte. It is our cold brew coffee over ice with cold froth milk on top. The second thing that we’re going to be making for you is going to be our Sister’s Raspaito, which is gonna be a cafe con leche slushy.”

Mmm, slushies! You know what’s great with slushies? Tacos! Or better yet, a Taconada from Fusion Fuego.

Richard Guillen: “We focus on taking staple Dominican street food dishes, and we try to mix them around with different foods from around the world. We’re going to be selling our taco empanada. Essentially it’ll be called a Taconada. We will be serving three different options.”

You can get the Cubana, the Chicken and Cheese, and the Barria Taconada. As for how how the Taconada was born…

Richard Guillen: “I’ve always liked combining different dishes together. One day I made an empanada, and it kind of broke open, and I just stuffed it with things in.”

Talk about stuffing. If you go to Smorgasburg, you better bring your appetite.

Richard Guillen: “Our job at Smorgasburg is to have a beautiful space that has plenty of seating and a good area for you to interact with vendors and try their food.”

Smorgasburg happens every Saturday. For more information, click here.

