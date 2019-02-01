Love, peace and soul. Anyone who ever watched “Soul Train” remembers that famous sign-off by host Don Cornelius. The groundbreaking music and dance show is the basis of the new BET series “American Soul.” Deco’s own funk master, Chris van Vliet, has all the deets.

When it started back in 1971, “Soul Train” completely changed the game. It was a show unlike anything that had ever been on TV. The new show “American Soul” tells the story of how it all came together.

Sinqua Walls (as Don Cornelius): “I’m talking about a national television show written, produced and owned by black folks.”

“American Soul” gives viewers a first-time look at the history of “Soul Train.”

Deco talked with stars Kelly Price and Sinqua Walls and got the lowdown on the upcoming BET series.

Sinqua Walls, actor: “The story of ‘Soul Train’ is so important because it paved the way for a lot of what we see today in terms of music artists’ cultural expression and cultural exploration.”

The show centers around Sinqua’s character, Don Cornelius, the host and creator of “Soul Train.”

Sinqua Walls (as Don Cornelius): “You’re just in time for the first trip on the ‘Soul Train.'”

Sinqua Walls: “Don was an entrepreneurial man, and his vision led to a lot of successes for many people that we see today.”

Kelly plays Brianne Clarke, a mother who’s doing all she can to keep her family together.

Mia Matthews (as Mrs. Arimus): “Brianne?”

Kelly Price (as Brianne Clarke): “Yes?”

Mia Matthews (as Mrs. Arimus): “Your daughter’s here.”

Kelly Price (as Brianne Clarke): “Thank you.”

Mia Matthews (as Mrs. Arimus): “And, I’m not paying overtime. You should be done already.”

Kelly Price (as Brianne Clarke): “Of course, Mrs. Arimus.”

Kelly Price: “Brianne is the representation of what black mothers were doing in the ’70s. She is a matriarch. She is raising her children. Her husband is off at war.”

Brianne’s got a full plate, and then some.

Kelly Price: “In addition to the fact that she has these amazingly talented kids who want to make it in entertainment, and they become original ‘Soul Train’ dancers.”

Being part of “American Soul” is special for the Grammy-nominated singer, because she once performed on “Soul Train.”

Kelly Price: “And I became that girl who took the ‘Soul Train’ stage, and the very first award that I had the pleasure of winning as an artist, so fittingly, as a result, was ‘Best New Artist’ at the Soul Train Awards.”

We couldn’t end the interview without asking Sinqua to say goodbye a la Don Cornelius.

Kelly Price: “Come on! Give it to ’em! Give it to me, baby!”

Sinqua Walls: (laughs) “Oh, man.”

Well, if Sinqua can’t get his Don Cornelius voice working, we’ll just hear from the man himself!

Don Cornelius (on Soul Train): “Always in parting, we’re gonna wish you love, peace and soul.”

“American Soul” kicks off on BET next week, and keep an eye out for Destiny’s Child on this show.

Kelly Rowland plays Gladys Knight, and Michelle Williams is Diana Ross.

Maybe Beyoncé will show up … as Beyoncé?

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.