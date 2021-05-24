American Social wins big at 2021 SoBe WFF Burger Bash

“And the winner is…” This weekend, a SoFlo hot spot heard those words when their burger was picked the best of the best. Deco had the hard task of investigating and finding out more about the winner … and by investigating, we mean tasting.

Presenter: “Schweid & Sons Very Best Burger Award goes to…”

One South Florida restaurant grilled the competition at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s Burger Bash.

Presenter: “American Social!”

American Social won the judge’s choice trophy, prize money and epic bragging rights.

Presenter: “All right, give it up for American Social.”

Andy St. Ange, American Social: “It was amazing to hear our name. It was amazing to walk up on that stage in front of the raving audience. It was really, really cool.”

7’s own Belkys Nerey was one of the Burger Bash judges. She knows burgers, so you know the winner had to be amazing.

Belkys Nerey: “They’re so good.”

Andy St. Ange: “For us to win that award was huge accolades for us. That burger trophy is awesome, really heavy in the hand, but it’s definitely something that we carry with pride.”

AmSo’s Social Smash Burger smashed it. What makes this a winning burger?

Andy St. Ange: “Our burger is pretzel bun, pickles, patty, aged cheddar cheese, another 4-ounce patty, more aged cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and our signature Social Smash sauce.”

Double the patties and the cheese. Yes, please!

Andrew St. Ange: “It’s definitely sensory overload. You taste this burger, and the first thing you get is that pretzel bun, and then you taste the sweetness of the sauce, and then you get the texture of the beef patties and that sharpness of the cheddar choose, and it all just comes together really, really nicely.”

Tae Gamble, guest: “Out of all the burgers I’ve had, it’s one of the best burgers, and I would say it just tastes delicious, if I had to sum it up in one word.”

The Social Smash Burger is a staple on the menu, so if you missed Burger Bash, you can always get it at American Social.

Tae Gamble: “The patty is juicy, the bun is soft. I think anyone who tries it, if you don’t like it, then you need to look at yourself in the mirror.”

FOR MORE INFO:

American Social

690 SW 1st Ct.

Miami, FL 33130

americansocialbar.com

