‘American Pie,’ ‘Outmatched’ star Jason Biggs joins ‘Masked Singer’ as guest panelist

“The Masked Singer” is back Wednesday night and is Bigg-er than ever. Jason Biggs is joining the panel and is sharing which costume he wants if he ever goes under the mask.

Jason Biggs (as): “Hey, hey, we can avoid anything we don’t set our minds to.”

Jason Biggs may be “Outmatched” in his new show, but he’s in his element as a guest judge on “The Masked Singer.”

And he’s very confident in his guessing skills.

Jason Biggs: “I feel like I put some good guesses together. One in particular, that I feel like, listen, too soon to say, but I might have gotten it right.”

Biggs quickly learned mum’s the word, and that all the secrecy adds to the competition.

Jason Biggs: “Especially for the contestants. You’re working in a real bubble. I mean, it’s very isolating. So when they come out on stage, and they just let it all out, it’s really interesting, and just psychologically, something about having a mask on and being hidden, how that makes people really go for it.”

And the best part is hanging with his Hollywood besties.

Jason Biggs: “Robin, Ken, I mean, Jenny, they’re all hilarious, and it’s just really fun to be up there. I felt like I just kind of dropped in nicely, and it all felt very organic. I mean, listen, I’m not saying I should be, you know, the next judge, full-time judge on the show, but I’m kind of saying I should be the next full-time judge on the show.”

And, if he were to join as a contestant, he knows which costume he’d choose.

Jason Biggs: “I’d be the Llama.”

Ashley Dvorkin says: “Throw people off.”

Jason Biggs: “Yeah, just throw people off. Well, that’s the thing. You don’t want to do something obvious. You know? So I feel like I’d be Llama. I’d go Llama. Go Llama or go home.”

Biggs and the masks are back! An all-new episode of “The Masked Singer” is coming up after Deco, right here on 7.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.