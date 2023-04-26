Miami Grand Prix brings all kinds of celebs to town and they need to eat. That’s how Supper Club on the Sand was born. It’s a star-studded event especially made to pair with an epic weekend.

Ready, set, and let’s party 305 style!

Chef Mario Carbone: “It’s a party on the sand for sure. Dinner and a show.”

This is the second year of American Express presents Carbone Beach and it’s all going down during Formula 1 race week.

Chef Mario Carbone: “The idea is that it’s the greatest supper club that ever existed, 4 nights, 400 guests a night.”

It’s similar to Chef Mario’s restaurant on south beach but think grander.

Chef Mario Carbone: “So instead of a plate of dessert, you get a tower of dessert. Instead of just a raw bar, it’s an ice sculptor castle. There’s a guy making caviar hand rolls, and passing them out. The whole thing is meant to be decadent on the highest possible level. It’s a fine dining experience, plus a headlining performer every night, that’s a surprise.

Yes, you heard correct, a surprise.

Chef Mario Carbone: “Everything is a surprise, even to me. I peek from the curtain in the kitchen.”

To give you a taste, last year’s opening performer was Andrea Bocelli.

And the closer was a performance by Nas.

Chef Mario Carbone: “We partnered with Lebron James’s company Los Lobos, which is a brand that we’re very close with. So king James was there himself in a nightly basis, amongst a litany of other stars.”

This year, the goal is “Go big or go home”.

Chef Mario Carbone: “You have to try top yourself. Otherwise, what are we doing? Last year, was amazing. But we’re going to swing for the fences this year. New this year, certainly a brand new line up of performers, we’ve increased the size of the tent, so we’re able to accommodate more people. The menu is even more decadent, more options. Bigger hor’dourves section, during the hor’dourves hour. A whole new set of partners. It’s going to be pretty amazing.”

And he’s pulling out all the tricks to bring out all the celebs.

Chef Mario Carbone: “I have a meatball bat signal that shines at night. A special phone that rings.”

But you don’t have to wait for the sign to make your reservations, anyone can come.

Mario Carbone: “Everyone is invited. Everyone’s welcome. It’s not just for those with a famous last name. You should dress up. It’d be nice if people dressed up a little bit. It’s a nice night out. By the end of the night, your shoes will be on your hand. It’s a fun night.”

This nightly soirée starts May 4th and runs through the 7th.

