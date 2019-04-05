AMC to host 59-hour Marvel movie marathon in select theaters

(WSVN) - AMC is giving Marvel fans a treat ahead of the release of “Avengers: Endgame” later this month.

The theater chain announced that they’ll be showing 22 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies back-to-back in a challenging marathon meant for die-hard fans.

In total, fans should expect to be seated for 59 hours and seven minutes to complete the marathon which starts on April 23.

Participating theaters include AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York, AMC River East 21 in Illinois and AMC Metreon 16 in California.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase collectibles exclusive to the marathon event.

For more information, click here.

