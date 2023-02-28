LEAWOOD, Kan. (WSVN) – AMC Entertainment on Tuesday announced the Walmart-exclusive launch of its at-home popcorn products.

The popcorn line includes three flavor varieties of microwave popcorn and popped popcorn, the company said in a news release.

Popcorn lovers can enjoy both AMC’s microwave popcorn and popped popcorn in Classic Butter, Extra Butter, and Lightly Salted. The microwave Extra Butter variety comes with buttery topping packets, allowing consumers to replicate that ultimate movie theatre experience of adding even more butter flavor to their popcorn.

The new popcorn products will be available starting March 11, just in time for the Academy Awards, which airs on March 12.

“With the launch of AMC Theatres new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, AMC yet again makes good on a promise made to our moviegoers and our investors”, said Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theatres. On March 11, which is Oscars weekend, we will enter the multi-billion-dollar retail popcorn industry with at-home popcorn that features the authentic taste of real movie theatre popcorn.”

All six varieties of AMC’s new popcorn line feature the AMC Perfectly Popcorn taste which, until now, was only available at an AMC movie theatre.

The microwave popcorn varieties available at Walmart are expected to retail for $4.98, plus tax, for a 6-count. The ready-to-eat popcorn varieties, available in a 4.2 – 5.2 oz bag, are expected to retail for $3.98, plus tax.

