AMC Theatres offering movie tickets for just $5 every Tuesday

(WSVN) - Movie buffs, rejoice: a night at your local theater just got cheaper!
AMC Theatres, the largest movie theater chain in the country, says its $5 “Ticket Tuesdays” deal is here to stay.
The promotion, which was originally slated to only be available for a limited time, is now permanent, the company announced.
All you have to do is join their free AMC Stubs loyalty program.
Whereas before, guests could only get the discounted price at the box office, anyone can get $5 tickets online or in person.
And that isn’t the only deal AMC is offering. You can also purchase their $5 Cameo Combo on Tuesdays, which gets you a small popcorn and small drink for – you guessed it – $5. No coupon is needed.
A movie, popcorn and drink for $10? For once, a night at the movies won’t break your bank account.
Additional fees for 3-D movies or IMAX will still apply. For more information, visit AMC’s website.
