AMC Theaters reveals movie subscription program, rivals MoviePass

(WSVN) - MoviePass, meet AMC’s answer to theater subscription services.

According to Variety, AMC Theaters have unveiled their plan to rival the popular MoviePass service, which includes up to three movies per week for $19.95 per month. This will be offered through their AMC Stubs program.

While MoviePass is a cheaper option, Variety said AMC will also offer their subscribers screenings in IMAX, Dolby Cinema and RealD. MoviePass can only be used for 2D screenings.

Also unlike MoviePass, AMC’s program will allow all three movies to be seen on the same day, and Variety added that movies previously watched can be seen again. Guests can also reserve tickets in advance, regardless of their distance to the theater they wish to visit.

However, AMC said movie will not be able to carry over from the previous week if they fail to see three films.

