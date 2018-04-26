AMC Theatres offering movie tickets for just $5 every Tuesday

(WSVN) - Movie buffs, rejoice: a night at your local theater just got cheaper!

AMC Theatres, the largest movie theater chain in the country, says its $5 “Ticket Tuesdays” deal is here to stay.

The promotion, which was originally slated to only be available for a limited time, is now permanent, the company announced.

All you have to do is join their free AMC Stubs loyalty program.

$5 Ticket Tuesday is here to stay for AMC Stubs Members. Better yet, it's now available online! Get tix: https://t.co/6ydnw0BPRQ pic.twitter.com/8VFeH3HOeq — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 24, 2018

Whereas before, guests could only get the discounted price at the box office, anyone can get $5 tickets online or in person.

And that isn’t the only deal AMC is offering. You can also purchase their $5 Cameo Combo on Tuesdays, which gets you a small popcorn and small drink for – you guessed it – $5. No coupon is needed.

A movie, popcorn and drink for $10? For once, a night at the movies won’t break your bank account.

Additional fees for 3-D movies or IMAX will still apply. For more information, visit AMC’s website.

