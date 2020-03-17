AMC, Regal close all US theaters in response to COVID-19

(WSVN) - Two major movie theater chains have announced the closure of all of their locations across the United States as they work to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release, AMC Theatres said their closure started Tuesday and will last six to 12 weeks.

Regal also closed their theaters Tuesday but did not offer a time frame.

“All theaters will remain closed until further notice,” the chain said in a statement.

The closures come as many businesses try to limit social gatherings in accordance to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

