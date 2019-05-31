AMC hosting 8-hour ‘Toy Story’ movie marathon on June 20

(WSVN) - Ahead of the release of ‘Toy Story 4’, AMC is hosting a ‘Toy Story’ marathon.

Select AMC theaters will be screening the first three “Toy Story” films, followed by the premiere of the highly-anticipated “Toy Story 4.”

The event will take place on June 20, and in total, the marathon will last about eight hours and 44 minutes.

Along with reliving all of the precious moments from “Toy Story,” moviegoers will also get an exclusive “Woody” pin, collectible character cards and a special concession offer.

Tickets for the marathon go for $35.

For more information, or to check if your local AMC theater is participating, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.