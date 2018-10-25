Amber Heard says she is happy to have moved on with her life

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Amber Heard is closing a chapter in her career with the release of the long-delayed film “London Fields.”

Heard plays the femme fatale Nicola Six in the Martin Amis adaptation, which has been tied up in legal battles for five years and will finally open in 600 theaters this weekend.

In one lawsuit Heard claimed that producers violated her nudity agreement by hiring a body double to do additional scenes. She said it was important to her to exercise control over her body and image.

Heard says she is happy the film is coming out finally and that the issues that kept it out of theaters are all “in the past.”

