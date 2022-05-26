(CNN) — Amber Heard returned to the stand on Thursday to testify in her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp for a second time.

Heard described how her life has been impacted by allegedly defamatory statements made by Depp’s attorney, calling her abuse allegations a “hoax.”

“I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life things I’ve lived through used to humiliate me,” Heard testified. “People want to kill me and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave and they tell me that.”

Heard is expected to be a final witness for her legal team’s case.

Attorneys for Depp rested their rebuttal case Thursday morning, ending with a hand surgeon expert witness.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, claiming a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she penned where she called herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse” defamed the actor and caused him to lose work. Heard has countersued for $100 million for defamation.

Jurors have heard over 100 hours of testimony over the course of six weeks.

Closing arguments in the case are expected Friday.

