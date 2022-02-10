Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and whether you’re single or taken, you can’t go wrong with a good rom-com.

Needless to say, dating in your 30s is rough, and by rough I mean a dumpster fire, but a good rom-com can give you hope; even if it’s for just two blissful hours.

We’re talking modern love with the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s, “I Want You Back.”

Let’s be real, break-ups suck!

Charlie Day and Jenny Slate are teaming up to get their exes back in the new rom-com “I Want You Back.” But in real life, it was friendship at first sight for these two!

Charlie Day: “It was very organic.”

Jenny Slate: “It was.”

Charlie Day: “It was super easy. I felt all the emotions, for real. It was great.”

Jenny Slate: “It really just completely happened.”

Charlie Day: “It was such a joy to work with you. I would do a million movies with Jenny.”

Jenny Slate: “I feel the same way!”

Jenny and Charlie have mad love for each other, on screen and off, and they also love a good rom-com.

Jenny Slate: “Oh, I love ‘While You Were Sleeping,’ starring Sandra Bullock. One of my faves.”

Charlie Day: “I love ‘When Harry Met Sally.’ I mean, it’s a high water mark. It’s an amazing film.”

Jenny Slate: “‘Sleepless in Seattle,’ obviously.”

Charlie Day: “Yeah, absolutely.”

So do their co-stars, Clark Backo and Scott Eastwood.

Scott Eastwood: “I’m a big rom-com aficionado.”

Clark Backo: “He actually knows a lot about rom-coms.”

Scott Eastwood: “That’s right. I would start with ‘When Harry Met Sally.’ Then I’d move to some recent stuff like ‘Ghost of Girlfriend’s Past,’ ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.'”

Clark Backo: “That’s a good one.”

Scott Eastwood: “And possibly, ‘I Want You Back.'”

We see what you did there! A good rom-com could also use a little music to set the mood, so karaoke, anyone?

Jenny Slate: “I think for me, and I’ve had this experience, that to sing ‘I’m So Excited’ by the Pointer Sisters is often a home run.”

Charlie Day: “I love to break out ‘Midnight Train to Georgia’ by Gladys Knight. I guess I was supposed to be a female soul singer at some point.”

Clark Backo: “Like ‘Cell Block Tango’ from ‘Chicago,’ or like, ‘Lady Marmalade.’ ‘Creole Lady Marmalade.'”

Scott Eastwood: “It’s all coming back to me.”

Clark Backo: “Pun pun, pun pun, here we go.”

“I Want You Back” premieres on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.

