(WSVN) - Amazon Prime is hiking the rates of its music streaming service.

The new charge will be $8.99 a month or $89 a year to use Amazon Music Unlimited.

The plan allows users to listen to its full library but only from one device at a time.

This comes after Amazon announced it’s raising its prime subscription prices.

It goes into effect on May 5.

