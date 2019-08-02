Amara La Negra and her mom serve up sweet empanadas

Empanadas are popular goodies! The doughy treats are filled, fried and delicious. Now, a reality show star found a way to reinvent this snack, and we have to say, it’s a sweet deal.

Amara La Negra (singing): “If you saw somebody lurking. It was me.”

We know her music.

Amara La Negra (in “Love & Hip Hop: Miami”): “I don’t know what I would do right now if I see her.”

And we know her on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.”

Amara La Negra: “Y eso? Like this?”

But now, Miami’s own Amara La Negra has cooked up a new business with her mom Mami Ana.

Amara La Negra: “Empanadas are very popular, and I love to eat my mom’s empanadas, so one day, I decided to tell her, ‘Oh, my God, it would be so dope if you could have your own shop where you sold all different types of empanadas,’ and that is how Empanadalicious came about.”

What makes this mother-daughter duo’s empanadas so special is the twist they put on this yummy treat.

Amara La Negra: “Empanadas are usually known for being savory, whether it’s with meat or cheese, whatever the case may be, but at Empanadalicious, they are more different and special because we do make them sweet.”

They come filled with cheesecake or with lemon and blueberries, and all of the Empanadalicious goodies are made by hand and with a lot of love.

Amara La Negra: “My mom is the brains to Empanadalicious. She comes up with all the different flavors with the colors, the sprinkles and everything you can imagine. I’m just here to taste them, but her forte is cooking them for sure.”

Get orange empanadas with passion fruit and coconut or green ones with caramel and apple.

Amara La Negra: “One of our most popular empanada is actually made of chocolate dough with brownie inside and Nutella, and then on top, some marshmallows.”

Shalayna Guisao, customer: “The sweetness of the empanadas now — compared to the savory ones — are so different and amazing. It’s like a pocket size dessert.”

The sweet empanadas are as big as your hand, cost under $5 and are available at Sugar Factory and Happy Place Donuts on South Beach.

Shalayna Guisao: “They are nothing like you have ever tasted before.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Empanadalicious

www.instagram.com/empanadalicious/

Sugar Factory

1144 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

917-327-8096

sugarfactory.com/location/ocean-drive-miami/

Happy Place Donuts

507 Española Way

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-615-9025

happyplacedonuts.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.