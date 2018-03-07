He set the Miami restaurant bar high when he opened Michael’s Genuine Food and Drink more than 10 years ago. And now Chef Michael Schwartz is doing it again. His new restaurant, Amara at Paraiso, overlooking Biscayne Bay is the perfect backdrop for the award winning chef’s delicious dishes. The James Beard winner focuses on coastal ingredients and Latin American flavors to create the menu here and now, if you can believe it, things just got better.

Amara just started their Sunday Brunch service. You can enjoy brunchy favorites from the restaurant’s a la carte menu OR enjoy table-side dishes from food carts. One cart features sweet dishes like arroz con leche and guava toast. The other savory favorites like skirt or rib eye grilled steak, plantain tortilla or tiradito. Think of it as dim sum a la Chef Schwartz.

Yay is all we can say!

Brunch

Food Cart items $4-$10

A la cart

Snacks/Small plates $6-$14

Large plates $12-$18

Dinner

Starters/Small plates $6-$21

Medium plates $16-$23

Large plates $29-$42

The bay is the backdrop and live music keeps the Sunday Funday energy flowing just right. The magic city just got a little more magic.

Amara at Paraiso

3101 NE 7th Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

305-702-5528

www.amaraatparaiso.com

