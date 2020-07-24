Amano Artisans in The Falls makes jewelry out of dehydrated orange peels

Aside from KFC Crocs, when we mention edible jewelry, you probably think of a Ring Pop. Those are definitely yummy, but we’re talking about gorgeous necklaces and bracelets that are really a-peel-ing.

You are what you eat. How about you wear what you eat?!

This is orange peel jewelry!

Carolina Pastrana, Amano Artisans: “It’s something that people just throw away! You don’t think about it, and it becomes something so beautiful.”

The beauty is on full display thanks to Amano Artisans.

They have a store at The Falls shopping center in Kendall, but we feasted our eyes on the jewelry at the really scenic Planta on South Beach, which is open for takeout and delivery.

Amano Artisans is all about sustainability.

Carolina Pastrana: “I’m very passionate about Colombia, and we’re a very resourceful country. We use everything.”

Including — Ding, ding, ding! Orange peels!

Carolina Pastrana: “We collect the orange peels from juice vendors on the streets of Colombia. The women artisans, they dry and do the process of putting together the roses.”

These are the perfect summer accessories.

The peels are completely dehydrated, which means they won’t rot.

Orange you glad about that?

Sorry, I couldn’t resist.

Carolina Pastrana: “It is a statement piece because they are all one of a kind pieces. Not one rose is going to come out the same.”

That’s right! These are made for you and the planet, darrrrling.

Carolina Pastrana: “I want them to feel unique, that they bought something that is doing good for somebody else too, that is good for the environment and is something that is not mass produced. It was made for them.”

I feel good wearing mine!

Orange you glad — just kidding, enough of that.

FOR MORE INFO:

Amano Artisans

8888 SW 136th St., Suite 424B

Miami, FL 33176

305-278-0078

amanoartisans.com

Posh Palma Styles

poshpalmastyles.com

Planta

www.plantarestaurants.com/location/planta-miami

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.