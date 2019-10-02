‘Almost Family’ gives new meaning to what we call family

Go online right now and order a 23andMe kit! Believe you me, you’re going to want one after seeing this story! Imagine growing up as an only child. Then, one day you look up at the news and see this:

Reporter (in “Almost Family”): “For patients of the Bechley Clinic, the whole story of how they came to be could turn out to be a lie. Patients are taking matters into their own hands so they can find out the truth.”

In “Almost Family,” a bunch of people find out their Christmas lists are about to get a whole lot longer!

Brittany Snow (as Julia Bechley): “I’m suddenly related to half of New York.”

A fertility doctor secretly spreads his seed and creates a community of half-siblings.

Now, the children seek each other out and try to decide where to go from here.

Brittany Snow (as Julia Bechley): “This is weird and completely unfair, but I am going to be here for you.”

Only child Julia, played by Brittany Snow, has her world turned upside down as she discovers two of her new sisters, and what it truly means to be a family.

Brittany Snow: “Dealing with the fact that she’s not just alone anymore. Then, there’s other layers about what does family mean to you? What does family mean to a lot of people? And also redefining, you know, what that system is going to look like within yourself.”

One of the stars told Deco a half-sibling has been by her side the whole time.

Megalyn Echikunwoke, actress: “I thought her dad was just this guy who was my friend’s dad, but he’s my father.”

Yeah, that’s totally wrong on so many levels, but the show’s not all gut-wrenching emotions. It has real heart.

Emily Osment, actress: “We believe there can’t be tragedy without comedy, so yes there is a little bit of comedy, but our story is ripped from the headlines and based on real life, so you’re gonna get a little bit of everything.”

And as far-fetched as the premise sounds, it’s very real.

Megalyn Echikunwoke: “A month ago, the New York Times magazine cover is a cover of 32 different faces. They’re all siblings, and one of the siblings is a photographer. He did a DNA test, realized he had all these siblings, and then did a photo essay about being a donor-conceived person, having all these siblings.”

The show sheds light on emotional complications IVF children can face.

Timothy Hutton plays the girls’ father.

Timothy Hutton: “He feels like he has done this miracle for, you know, repeatedly for these different people who, you know, were told they cannot have kids, but the other way of looking at it, of course, is I mean, wait a minute, it’s ethically, morally, absolutely wrong.”

Timothy Hutton (as Leon Bechley): “I’m not a good person, but you are.”

