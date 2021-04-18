Alma Wahlberg, mother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, dies at age 78

(CNN) — Alma Wahlberg, the mother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, has died, the brothers announced Sunday. She was 78.

“My Angel. Rest in peace,” Mark wrote in the caption of a photo of the family matriarch on Instagram.

“My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am,” Donnie posted on Instagram.

Donnie Wahlberg’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, called Alma Wahlberg “the worlds greatest mother-in-law” on Twitter.

The posts did not specify how she died.

Alma appeared on the Wahlberg family’s reality show on A&E called “Wahlburgers,” which provided a behind-the-scenes look at running a family restaurant.

“Alma is the matriarch of the Wahlberg family. As the mother of nine children, she has seen it all. Alma worked as a bank clerk and nurse’s aide to make ends meet while raising her children in tight quarters on the Dorchester streets where she grew up,” the show’s website said.

