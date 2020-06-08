Allstar Coaches in Fort Lauderdale delivers beefed-up luxury RVs. Just ask J.Lo

After months of quarantine, we all want to get away from it all, but from planes to hotels to restaurants, it seems hard to get away from the ‘rona”. Deco’s Alex Miranda has some sweet rides to help you hit the road.

It really is all of those things mixed into one, plus social distancing-friendly, so, if you’ve never RV’d before, this could be the perfect time to get behind the wheel. After all, it gets the stamp of approval from a certain Puerto Rican princess.

You don’t have to get on a plane in order to finally travel again.

Kerri Tischler, Allstar Coaches: “We all need to get outside and still have fun and explore, even through it all.”

And you may have been overlooking one of the safest, and most stylish, ways to get around this whole time.

Rob Tischler, Allstar Coaches: “People have realized they can’t take a cruise right now, They can’t really fly yet. An RV is the perfect way to go.”

Just ask Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez: (singing) “Let’s get loud!”

That’s J.Lo and her glam squad moments before stepping on the stage for that legendary Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.

The superstar hand-picked this beefed-up baby from Allstar Coaches in Fort Lauderdale.

And you already know, with the rocks that she got, this is no run-of-the-mill Winnebago like we’re used to.

Rob Tischler: “All the amenities you find in a luxury home, you can find in one of these RVs.”

Fleet-wide, they’ve got TVs popping out of everywhere; five-star living, bath and bedrooms; top of the line appliances; and the latest technology — even a fireplace!

And, of course, all of the fun that comes with the great outdoors.

Kerri Tischler, Allstar Coaches: “You know, my experience with my children, we’ve gone and we’ve been fortunate to travel all over, and RVing is still their favorite trips, because of the adventures you find along the way.”

It’s perfect for social distancing.

Rob Tischler: “You’re still keeping safe. You’re still staying away from hotels and restaurants, for the most part.”

And it can also be as low-key as you want.

Rob Tischler: “We have coaches that start anywhere about $2,800 a week, and they go all the way north of about $15,000 a week.”

Considering you can sleep up to eight in some of these, that can be a real bargain, and another reason to say…

Jennifer Lopez: (singing) “Let’s get loud!”

Allstar Coaches’ also provided Shakira with her RV for the big game. It was rented, though, when we shot this story, so I couldn’t show you.

Allstar can even hook you up with a driver, stock the fridge up and set up an itinerary.

