Alloy Bistro Gourmet serves authentic Mediterranean cuisine in downtown Miami

Try telling me the Three Wise Men weren’t hungry after all that walking. I bet they would have traded their gold, frankincense and especially myrrh for some good Italian food, so in the spirit of the season, here’s a SoFlo gem that’s serving up fresh takes on the biblical Italian classics.

Forget everything you think you know about traditional European cuisine.

Alloy Bistro Gourmet in downtown Miami is more than just a restaurant.

It’s a little hidden oasis located in an area called The Village.

Alexis Saccomani, Alloy Bistro Gourmet: “It feels like you’re in the Mediterranean, away from the hustle and bustle, and we feature Italian and French fusion.”

Alloy is all about authentic flavors.

No smoke and mirrors here, but you can get a cool smoke show with some of their signature dishes.

Alexis Saccomani: “The octopus is grilled and served with a baby spinach gazpacho and roasted potatoes. The octopus is smoked last minute, so all the smoke is then captured inside this glass cloche and served tableside.”

The restaurant is also flipping things around when it comes to pasta because their artichoke and Parmesan ravioli doesn’t come in a bunch of small pieces.

Alexis Saccomani: “It’s actually a raviolo, so it is a long piece of pasta, and then, it’s topped with butter and sage sauce.”

Want something a little more traditional?

You can’t go wrong with the salt-encrusted branzino.

Alexis Saccomani: “When it’s plated, you kind of have to break it open, and then, the fish fillet is inside.”

Marymichell Lopez, customer: “When you see your dish, it’s like something totally different. You don’t expect it. It is sublime. I have no other words to describe it.”

In addition to the food, another thing that makes Alloy super special is the outdoor seating area.

It totally makes it feel like a quick getaway.

Alexis Saccomani: “It really feels like you’ve discovered this gem tucked away in the heart of Miami.”

Marymichell Lopez: “It’s not just about the food. It’s the place. It’s the patio. It’s the vibe. It’s the energy that you feel in here. It is totally amazing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Alloy Bistro Gourmet

154 SE First Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

786-773-2742

www.alloybistro.com/

