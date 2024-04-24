MIAMI (WSVN) - An Ohio man implicated as a drug “mule” in a federal lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, has pleaded not guilty, according to his legal team.

Brendan Paul, 25, originally facing drug possession charges, was apprehended during federal raids on Combs’ properties in Miami Beach and Los Angeles last month, reportedly tied to an alleged sex trafficking investigation.

The lawsuit claims Paul’s role in getting drugs and weapons for Combs.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 17.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.