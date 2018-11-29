All aboard! Brightline offers ‘Polar Express’ rides during holidays

The Polar Express” isn’t just a book or movie anymore. It’s real life!

Attendant: “‘The Polar Express’ Train Ride has officially arrived in Fort Lauderdale. All aboard!”

Brightline has transformed into a winter wonderland this holiday season.

The one-hour “Polar Express” ride begins at Brightline’s Fort Lauderdale station, with employees dressed in their holiday best.

On board, there’s Christmas caroling and hot chocolate. Santa himself pays you a visit and hands out sleigh bells!

Brightline is pumped about the new ride.

Patrick Goddard, president: “We really hope you enjoy this, our first experience. Share the experience with your friends, and use Brightline to celebrate the holidays.”

“The Polar Express” train ride runs on weekends through Jan. 1, as well as Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

FOR MORE INFO:

Brightline – “The Polar Express” train ride

101 NW 2nd Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

(754) 209-0214

https://www.ftlthepolarexpressride.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.