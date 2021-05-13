Alice + Olivia pop-up to bring SoFlo chic fashions to Nikki Beach

We love South Beach and stylish clothes, so when one of our favorite SoBe spots teams up with one of our favorite designers, Deco is so there. Make room in your closet, because this weekend, you’re gonna want some new threads.

Something fun and fashionable is popping up at Nikki Beach on South Beach.

Hannah Elliot, Nikki Beach: “We have a pop-up coming up this weekend with fan favorite Alice + Olivia. We are debuting their spring/summer 2021 collection inspired by New York City. It’s called ‘Come Dance with Me New York City.'”

Alice + Olivia clothes scream SoFlo chic.

Hannah Elliot, “The Miami girl is bold, she’s stylish and adventurous, and Alice + Olivia reflects that in the prints patterns and clothing.”

SoBe’s always in style. That’s why Alice + Olivia founder Stacey Bendet decided to have her pop-up at Nikki Beach.

Stacey Bendet, founder, Alice + Olivia: “I’m a big fan of Nikki Beach, and we felt it would be fun to do a pop-up and let women celebrate and shop.”

Alice + Olivia’s inspiration this season will get you up and moving.

Stacey Bendet: “Our theme was ‘come dance with us,’ and we featured amazing hip-hop dancers, ballerinas, all kinds of different creative people. We wanted to showcase some of the creative talent throughout New York and the world.”

From the colorful Tatiana mini dress, to taper sleek asymmetrical mini, there’s something for everyone.

Stacey Bendet: “It’s a beautiful satin one-shoulder dress. It’s slinky, it’s form-fitting. It’s not so obviously sexy, where you’re wearing something super tight, and you’re half naked.”

A halter jumpsuit is a summer must, and we’ll let Stacey tell you about the braided cutout dress.

Stacey Bendet: “The cutout side dress is sexy.”

The pop-up runs Friday and Saturday, so get to shopping.

Stacey Bendet: “Fashion is made to uplift, Our clothes are made to let you feel like the best version of yourself. If you can go and have a glass of Champagne and try on clothes, have a great day. that’s a reason to go to a pop-up, It’s fun.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Alice + Olivia pop-up

Nikki Beach

1 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

aliceandolivia.com

miami-beach.nikkibeach.com

