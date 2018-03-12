Alice + Olivia’s clothes are always so fun and full of bold colors. They just make you happy. The brand, which has dressed some of Hollywood’s biggest leading ladies, is now calling the 305 home — and Deco was there for their opening party.

Fun clothes. Tequila infused popsicles. And a DJ.

That’s how Alice + Olivia introduced their new boutique to the 305.

Stacey Bendet, Alice + Olivia: “I love the women of Miami. I love fashion in Miami. I’ve always loved coming to Miami.”

Stacey Bendet is the woman behind the brand. She says it was a no-brainer when it came to opening up shop in Miami’s Design District.

Stacey Bendet: “In Miami, women just like to look sexy and like to dress up, and the whole city and atmosphere and beach life is about feeling good and looking good, and that’s so much about what Alice + Olivia is about.”

And this store is unique, because it’s the first to get Alice + Olivia’s spring line.

Stacey Bendet: “The colors and the prints and everything just felt so Miami. We did these amazing neons and all these gorgeous floral prints, and it just felt right.”

When it comes to dressing powerhouse women, the brand has aced that test. Everyone from Tiffany Haddish to Paris and Nicky Hilton, to even former first lady Michelle Obama have donned some of Alice + Olivia’s pieces.

Stacey Bendet: “It’s amazing, it’s flattering, it’s wonderful.”

But Stacey says her line is a fit for every woman.

Stacey Bendet: “I love the idea that you can be a strong woman, you could be a fierce woman, you could be a working woman — and you still dress up, and you still like to look feminine, and you still like to look beautiful. When someone like Michelle Obama feels the same way, I’m psyched.”

And when it came to this season’s pieces…

Stacey Bendet: “So much of the spring season was about just color — bright color, bold color, rainbow color, and really just uplifting women when they put the clothing on.”

Speaking of uplifting women, Alice + Olivia also launched a line called Communi-T.

Stacey Bendet: “What it is are call-to-action T-shirts, so we will create a Communi-T with a certain slogan.”

Shirts with uplifting sayings like one tee that says “Champ!” Because every woman is a champion.

Proceeds from the Communi-T shirts go to different charitable organizations that support women.

