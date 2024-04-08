CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida may not be in the path of totality of Monday’s total eclipse of the sun, but concertgoers in Cutler Bay geared up for a sensory experience that was truly out of this world.

A magical concert encompassing the galaxy was held Sunday afternoon at the Moss Center in preparation of Monday’s total solar eclipse.

The celebration of space featured music from films including “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” and “Apollo 13” filling the auditorium.

Alhambra Orchestra, whose mission is to give everyone access to great classical music, recreated the classic soundtracks.

Frost Planetarium Director Alec Warren said attendants experienced an audiovisual journey through the cosmos.

“This is a wonderful partnership between the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, the Alhambra Orchestra of Miami and Frost Science,” he said. “The three organizations have come together to create an out-of-this-world concert experience for all the guests that are here. It’s a sold-out concert.”

The event also featured visuals from NASA to enhance the celestial experience.

The concert was a collaboration between Alhambra Orchestra and the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, which also plans to host its own eclipse event in time for the rare occasion, beginning Monday at noon.

The Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale is also set to host its own eclipse viewing, Monday afternoon.

Warren said it’s always amazing to see the arts and science come together to inspire minds old and young alike.

Concertgoers on Sunday were given glasses to be prepared for the big day.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.