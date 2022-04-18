Life was hard during the time of the vikings, cold winters, the threat of disease, spotty WiFi. Yeah, pretty rough.

Alexander Skarsgard is out for revenge. My money’s on hate for the enemies.

Alex Miranda: “Do you find yourself, you know, just grunting at random times?”

Alexander Skarsgard: “No, I got that definitely out of my system on set.”

In “The Northman,” Alexander plays Prince Amleth, who’s on the verge of becoming a man when his uncle murders his father, played by Ethan Hawke, and kidnaps his mother, Nicole Kidman, who, yup, played his wife in “Big Little Lies.”

Two decades later, Amleth is a viking…

Alexander Skarsgard: “It was seventh months of cathartic screaming and grunting, so I’m back to being very mellow and relaxed right now.”

…Who raids Slavic villages.

Alexander Skarsgard: “It was five o’clock in the morning, and we were incredibly tired and wet and cold.”

Heads up, this movie is brutal, and Alex’s performance, brilliant.

Alex Miranda: “As I was watching it, I was thinking, ‘man, he is just so free.’ It was really, it was incredible to watch.”

Alexander Skarsgard: “It actually helped that we were raw and vulnerable, and just like, it’s easier to tap into that when you’re almost delirious.”

Then, listen to this, he meets a prophet played by none other than singer Bjork, who reminds him of his vow: to save mom, kill uncle, and avenge dad.

Alexander Skarsgard: “It was just about trying to let go of all your inhibitions and accepting that deep down, we all have a beast.”

Sound familiar? “The Northman” is based on the same legend as Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Like, duh, and I remember Alexander accurately, and he told me this why you should watch this epic film.

Alexander Skarsgard: “This is something special and unique.”

