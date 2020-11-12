Alex Trebek’s widow Jean offers thanks for support

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 05: TV personality Alex Trebek (L) and Jean Trebek attend the 2014 AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Jane Fonda at the Dolby Theatre on June 5, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Tribute show airing Saturday, June 14, 2014 at 9pm ET/PT on TNT. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

(CNN) — Jean Trebek is grateful for the support in the wake of her husband’s death.

Alex Trebek died Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

His wife posted their wedding photo on Instagram and a message to her followers.

“My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity,” she wrote. “Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much.

They married in 1990 and had two children.

The former Jean Currivan told People magazine in 2019 that they began their relationship as friends.

“There was just this deep sensitivity about him with a gruffy exterior,” she said of her husband. “I kept thinking, he’s 24 years older than me … but there was something that just kept drawing me to him.”

Their love affair lasted for decades, and in 2019 the “Jeopardy!” host sang his wife’s praises to People.

“I’m pretty satisfied with my life,” he said. “But my wife Jean and I have been together almost 29 years, and I was thinking about President Bush when he died, and all the comments about his life about what a nice guy he is, and how he and his wife had been together 73 years. I thought, oh my gosh … if I’d just met Jean in my 20s we could have had a longer life together.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.