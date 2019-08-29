Alex Trebek is done with chemotherapy and back at work on 'Jeopardy!' (Courtesy: Ben Hider/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Alex Trebek is back at work taping the new season of “Jeopardy!,” five months after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In a new video for “Jeopardy!” viewers, Trebek said his chemotherapy treatments are “over” and he’s “on the mend.”

A spokeswoman for the show confirmed that production of season 36 began on July 22.

The new episodes are slated to begin airing on local TV stations on September 9.

“We had something exciting things coming up and I can’t wait to share them with all of you,” Trebek said in a web video that was released on Thursday. “Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year.”

Trebek initially announced his cancer diagnosis in a video message in March.

“I’m going to fight this,” he said at the time. “And I’m going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

He continued to tape episodes for season 35 — featuring James Holzhauer’s remarkable winning streak — while undergoing treatment in the spring.

At the time, he quipped that “I have to” beat the disease “because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years.”

In May, Trebek told People magazine that his doctors were thrilled about his body’s response to treatment. He said he was in “near remission” at that time.

On Thursday a spokesperson declined to share any further details about Trebek’s health.

But in the video, Trebek said, “I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over.”

He added, “I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now.”

