Jack Reacher is coming to the small screen. The character always seems to run into trouble, or as he says, trouble always seems to find him, and if trouble is looking for trouble, it found it!

Alan Ritchson is Jack Reacher on Amazon Prime’s “Reacher.”

Alan Ritchson: “Reacher is somebody who is beloved by fans around the world. He’s got some incredible attributes. He’s very physical. There’s great fights, that’s a lot of fun for me to play. He’s got a great sense of humor.”

After arriving in town, Reacher is accused of murder, and once his alibi checks out, the detective on the case, played by Malcolm Goodwin, asks for his help.

Reacher is determined to solve the mystery and put a stop to whomever’s responsible, even if it means getting physical.

Alan Ritchson: “I enjoy roles that are sort of action-oriented characters. It makes me feel like I’m earning my paycheck. Those are difficult sequences to shoot, they’re exhausting days cause that fight you see for a minute and a half on the screen will take 10 full hours to shoot.”

If you ask Alan, it helps when you’re working those long hours with people you like.

Alan Ritchson: “My favorite part about playing this role, I would say, the people I had a chance to work with. Malcolm Goodwin who plays Finley, Willa Fitzgerald who plays Roscoe, much of the story surrounds these three characters, and this triangle of where there’s a push pull between whether or not their adversaries or how much they need each other.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.