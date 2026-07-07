(WSVN) - An AI actress is making her big screen debut.

Tilly Norwood, an AI creation from London-based AI studio Particle6 Productions, will star in the upcoming film, “Misaligned.”

The film is described as a comedy-drama telling a coming-of-age story infused with existential AI chaos.

Despite casting an AI actress as their star in the film, Particle6 Productions acknowledged they can’t quite make an entire movie with AI alone. As such, several actual filmmakers are still necessary to finish the film.

“Misaligned” does not yet have an official release date.

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