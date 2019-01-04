“The Cool Kids” is a hot show with four veteran actors. On set they look like they really get along. They got together for an interview, but it turned out to be a conversation between friends. Here’s a look at David Alan Grier, Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull and Leslie Jordan just keepin’ it real.

Leslie Jordan (as Sid): “I’m the most sensitive person in the group. Are you stupid, Margaret?”

The cool kids are getting old — and that’s a good thing!

Leslie Jordan (as Sid): “Come on, girl. We are moving on up.”

The stars of “The Cool Kids” got together to talk about their show that’s for all ages.

Vicki Lawrence: “Does this make old people feel good? Is this what you’re asking, basically?”

David Alan Grier: “If we can give an elderly person — or as we call them, eternally young person — seven more days…”

Martin Mull: “Like Samuel Beckett fail, and then fail better.”

Vicki Lawrence: “My dermatologist always says, ‘Oh, yes. This comes with advancing youth.'”

There’s nothing wrong with being veterans of Hollywood’s vanguard. After all, age is just a number, right?

Martin Mull: “Age is not just a number.”

David Alan Grier: “Wow.”

Martin Mull: “It’s a real thing, it’s a real thing. You get up in the morning, and you realize you’re driving a used car.”

David Alan Grier: “How about, we did a photo shoot, and they had asked us to get on our knees?”

Martin Mull: “Oh, geez.”

David Alan Grier: “Everyone made it down, but it was like,, ‘Ahh, we need help!'”

Vicki Lawrence: “And they all left! They all left and went to lunch.”

David Alan Grier: “It’s like ‘The Breakfast Club,’ and it’s like…”

David Alan Grier: “‘You guys are so funny,’ and no, we’re not.”

David Alan Grier (as Hank): “The only cue for that is more Hank, Hank, Hank.”

And they aren’t afraid to shamelessly guilt viewers into watching.

David Alan Grier: “This could be all of our last show.”

Martin Mull: “You never know.”

Vicki Lawrence: “Think of that, America. This could be it.”

David Alan Grier: “I’m not guilting people into watching, but I am, kind of, and what’s better at our age to get up and tell the people in your house, ‘I’ve got someplace to be?'”

Leslie Jordan: “To go to work.”

David Alan Grier: “Go to your car, you drive away, to me that is the perfect retirement.”

Vicki Lawrence: “I’m going to work, my husband says, ‘You are my little blue chip, sweetie.'”

MULL says: “And I say [to my wife], ‘Wendy, you’re going to have to clean the gutters. I’ll be at work.”

Martin Mull (as ): “Amen, brother.”

Vicki and the boys are back from the holidays. An all-new episode of "The Cool Kids" airs Friday at 8:30 p.m.

