VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Afterlife music festival will undergo several audio and light changes for its final day after residents complained that the event was disturbing their nighttime peace.

Organizers announced on Thursday that the changes will be the following:

Shutting down some exterior speakers and lowering the bass across the board

Capping sound levels during all performances

Addressing laser lighting-more to come

There will be two performance checks — one at 3 p.m. and another at 7 p.m.

All residents should call the code compliance 24/7 hotline at 786-457-0995 with any issues. Organizers will issue a final update at 8 p.m.



The changes come after some residents complained about the loud noise that went into late at night.

Among them is Elena Kasparis.

“I like EDM music, and I was actually on the balcony for a bit with my binoculars but, you know, once it’s past midnight, for people like my husband, who are doctors and have to wake up at 5 in the morning, 6 in the morning, he had to sleep in the highway,” she said.

Video from people’s balconies posted on social media shows the sound and lights reaching all the way across Miami Marine Stadium to Brickell.

“I was tossing and turning. I know on her side of the apartment she was tossing and turning and, I mean, literally the bass was vibrating the walls and the windows,” said one person.

The electronic music concert began on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. and went on past 2 a.m.

“I would say past midnight, it also seemed like it got even more loud, maybe for their last set,” said Kasparis.

Once the event began to wind down, the traffic followed. Hundreds of people were reportedly seen walking from Virginia Key to the mainland after the concert as they were unable to get an Uber.

The same schedule is expected on Thursday but this time, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez heard residents’ complaints and posted on X that changes were coming.

We heard the residents loud and clear and we are working together diligently to resolve these issues. https://t.co/IhO9tDLynt — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 21, 2024

The Afterlife festival promoter was cited by Miami Police because of the noise complaints.

