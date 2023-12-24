MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday parade for children facing medical challenges set sail in Miami Shores days before Christmas.

7News cameras captured several of the yachts and boats that took part in the parade in Biscayne Bay, Saturday evening.

Santa Claus and a Romero Britto Bear joined participants as the vessels made they way past homes by the water.

After inclement weather led to the cancellation of the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in Broward County, organizers with Holtz Children’s Hospital and the nonprofit Shake-A-Leg Miami came together to turn a new parade into a reality.

“We couldn’t disappoint people, so we decided to rally our neighbors together and come together with all of our families’ boats, and put a parade of our own together,” said organizer Kim McAdam, “so now we are a Miami Shores neighbors boat parade, for our patients at Holtz Children’s Hospital and our volunteers at Shake-A-Leg Miami.”

McAdam said all those area residents came together in just a matter of days.

The parade kicked off from the area of 105th Street and Biscayne Boulevard and sailed north until the vessels made a loop between the 79th Street Causeway and Broad Causeway bridges and returned to the Harbour Club Villas Clubhouse in Miami Shores.

