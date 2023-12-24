MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat parade for children who are spending the holidays at a South Florida hospital set sail from Miami Shores and traveled through different neighborhoods around Biscayne Bay.

7News cameras captured several of the yachts and boats that took part in the parade, Saturday evening.

“Happy holidays!” several of the children screamed as they waved at 7News’ cameras.

“Great Christmas present. I was delighted to get the call from [organizer] Kim [McAdam] and be invited to ride and sail through,” said participant Jamara Brooks.

Past and present patients of Jackson’s Holtz Children’s Hospital were invited, along with members of Shake-A-Leg Miami, a nonprofit that helps teach people with disabilities how to sail.

“Having the opportunity to be with the community and celebrate is awesome,” said participant Juan Carlos Gil.

Organizer Kim McAdam, who works at Jackson, put the event together after inclement weather led to the cancellation of the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in Broward County.

Santa Claus and a Romero Britto Bear joined participants as the vessels made they way past homes by the water.

“It’s an example of perseverance and tenacity, and Kim has that, and she just didn’t want to let go,” said Harry Horgan with Shake-A-Leg Miami.

McAdam said all those area residents came together in just a matter of days.

The parade kicked off from the area of 105th Street and Biscayne Boulevard and sailed north, even passing the Channel 7 studios in North Bay Village.

“It is nice to have people come together and support us right before Christmas and support the kids,” said Nicholas Simon, whose daughter is being treated at Holtz Children’s Hospital. “It kind of gives you a lot of energy as a parent.”

The vessels made a loop between the 79th Street Causeway and Broad Causeway bridges and returned to the Harbour Club Villas Clubhouse in Miami Shores just before 8 p.m., in the process bringing happiness to all those aboard.

