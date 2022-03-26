NASSAU, Bahamas (WSVN) — The Bahamian capital pulled out all the stops to throw a Caribbean bash in honor of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Cameras captured Prince William and his wife Kate as they shook people’s hands in Nassau, Friday morning, as part of their ongoing tour of the Caribbean.

“I was wondering if we’d meet the prince. I want to see how he looks,” said a boy.

Rainy weather did not dampen people’s spirits, as bands and dancers performed for the enthusiastic crowds that lined Bay Street near Parliament Square.

Revelers were brimming with anticipation and excitement despite an earlier downpour.

“I’m a proud Bahamian, and I love it today,” said a woman.

“I think it’s great, absolutely wonderful,” said another woman.

“It’s a great experience,” said a man.

The royal couple spent part of their second day in the Bahamas watching a Junkanoo parade in the square.

The dancing and the music were delayed a bit, most likely because of the weather, but the crowd did not seem to mind. They even cheered for 7News cameras.

The couple spent the morning at a local primary school. Then it was time to join Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Regatta, which marked Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne. She remains the monarch and head of state of the Bahamas.

“I feel like I’m part of history, like I’m part of making history right now,” said Angue Sterling, who attended the parade.

History, however, has landed the royal couple in a controversy over the complicated relationship between the former British colonies of the Bahamas, Jamaica and Belize.

Protesters in Kingston, Jamaica, on Wednesday called for the now independent countries to break away from the British commonwealth. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has publicly agreed.

But not everyone is on board.

“It’s part of our history, and we have the colonies,” said Bahamas resident Ann Adderly.

When asked whether or not the Bahamas should remain in the commonwealth, Adderley replied, “Well, if that’s their choice, then say. I’m with my Bahamian people; I’m with my Bahamas.”

It remains to be seen whether or not the Bahamas will follow the lead of Jamaica and Barbados. The latter country left the commonwealth in 2021.

Friday night, the royal couple were scheduled to have dinner with Bahamas Governor-General Cornelius A. Smith. They are expected to head to the Abaco Islands on Saturday.

