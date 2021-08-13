Laughter can cure almost anything, and lucky for us, Deco caught up with a funny lady who’s coming to town. If water comes out your nose when you laugh, we want pictures!

Natasha Pearl Hansen: “I was supposed to get married today! Dude, oops.”

Get ready to get your giggles on.

Natasha Pearl Hansen: “Welcome to my special day. We just kind of tweaked the meaning of ‘special’ a little bit, haven’t we?”

Comedian Natasha Pearl Hansen is bringing the fun — and funny — to Villain Theater in Miami.

Natasha Pearl Hansen: “I’m a storyteller, so I’m very based in this nice realm of edgy meets wholesome. I just try to make sure I’m talking about stuff where people are like, ‘Oh, yeah, I go through that, too.'”

You’ll really relate to her show, especially if you’ve been in a wedding.

Natasha Pearl Hansen: “Recently, I went to my friend’s wedding, and I had to help her remove her bodice at the end of the night, and underneath it were three cupcakes, and I ate one ’cause I was drunk on tequila.”

Natasha’s Amazon Prime special, “I Was Supposed to Get Married Today,” was shot before the pandemic, so it’s time to test out new material — in person.

Natasha Pearl Hansen: “We’ve tried the Zoom thing. There was a time where that was all we had. There is just an energy you get from a live audience and being able to make eye contact and feel that laughter. We were craving it.”

And where better than Miami?

Natasha Pearl Hansen: “I haven’t toured in Florida before. I’m just really excited to come and bounce around and meet all the Florida people.”

That’s not the only reason she’s amped up.

Natasha Pearl Hansen: “I’m a big, big water lover, and so, hopefully I’ll get on a boat at some point, or a JetSki.”

For three nights, Natasha will be headlining at the Villain Theater, so you have plenty of chances to check her out.

Natasha Pearl Hansen: “I just have a lot of fun on stage, like, I love what I do so much.”

Natasha will be at the Villain Aug. 19-22.

