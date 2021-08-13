Laughter can cure almost anything, and lucky for us, Deco caught up with a funny lady who’s coming to town. If water comes out your nose when you laugh, we want pictures!

Natasha Pearl Hansen: “I was supposed to get married today! Dude, oops.”

Get ready to get your giggles on.

Natasha Pearl Hansen: “Welcome to my special day. We just kind of tweaked the meaning of ‘special’ a little bit, haven’t we?”

Comedian Natasha Pearl Hansen is bringing the fun — and funny — to Villain Theater in Miami.

Natasha Pearl Hansen: “I’m a storyteller, so I’m very based in this nice realm of edgy meets wholesome. I just try to make sure I’m talking about stuff where people are like, ‘Oh, yeah, I go through that, too.'”

You’ll really relate to her show, especially if you’ve been in a wedding.

Natasha Pearl Hansen: “Recently, I went to my friend’s wedding, and I had to help her remove her bodice at the end of the night, and underneath it were three cupcakes, and I ate one ’cause I was drunk on tequila.”

Natasha’s Amazon Prime special, “I Was Supposed to Get Married Today,” was shot before the pandemic, so it’s time to test out new material — in person.

Natasha Pearl Hansen: “We’ve tried the Zoom thing. There was a time where that was all we had. There is just an energy you get from a live audience and being able to make eye contact and feel that laughter. We were craving it.”

And where better than Miami?

Natasha Pearl Hansen: “I haven’t toured in Florida before. I’m just really excited to come and bounce around and meet all the Florida people.”

That’s not the only reason she’s amped up.

Natasha Pearl Hansen: “I’m a big, big water lover, and so, hopefully I’ll get on a boat at some point, or a JetSki.”

For three nights, Natasha will be headlining at the Villain Theater, so you have plenty of chances to check her out.

Natasha Pearl Hansen: “I just have a lot of fun on stage, like, I love what I do so much.”

Natasha will be at the Villain Aug. 19-22.

FOR MORE INFO:
Natasha Pearl Hansen at the Villain Theater

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox