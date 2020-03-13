After missing last year’s St. Patrick’s Day, Waxy’s in Fort Lauderdale returns for 2020

This St. Patrick’s Day is going to be a little different. That doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate in the 954. A popular Irish bar missed last year’s celebration, but it’s back and ready to party.

One of Fort Lauderdale’s favorite watering holes, Waxy’s, was closed last year when St. Patrick’s Day rolled around.

Mark Rohleder, Waxy’s: “Been here 22 years. We missed last year by five days, so we’re looking forward to party central this year.”

But here’s great news for everybody celebrating the big holiday: Waxy’s Irish Pub is open for business.

Let’s just say the place was overdue for a face lift.

Mark Rohleder: “We opened up as an Irish bar in the area. A new Irish bar that tried to look old, but after 20 years, we were old. It was time to modernize and change things up a little bit.”

Sure, Waxy’s has undergone some renovations, but trust us, you’ll definitely recognize the pub.

Mark Rohleder: “We haven’t gone too far away from the old look, you know?”

One thing that hasn’t changed? The food that’s served on St. Patty’s Day. No gimmicks, no tricks, just the real deal.

Mark Rohleder: “Oh, no green beer, no green pancakes. No, it’s whole-hearted, traditional Irish food.”

Choose from corned beef and cabbage with carrots, potatoes and parsley cream sauce, shepherd’s pie, braised lamb underneath the mashed potatoes.

Noreen McCauley, customer: “It’s just very authentic from scratch Irish food. Nothing fancy.”

There’s more.

Bangers and mash, more potatoes, this time plated with sausages, smoked Irish salmon with homemade Guinness bread, and for dessert, bread and butter pudding.

Mark Rohleder: “Here, food is a big part of the day and the celebration.”

Do we have to tell you that Guinness will be flowing freely all day and night?

OK, we just did.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an old friend — Waxy’s Irish Pub.

Customer: “I’m really excited to be here for St. Patrick’s Day, and it’s just an amazing experience.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Waxy’s Irish Pub

1095 SE 17th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

954-525-9299

www.waxyspub.com/

