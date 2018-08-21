Even if you’ve never heard a Drake song, you probably know the line “Kiki, do you love me?” The dance that goes along with it, the Kiki Challenge, has gone viral with videos everywhere. Now Drake is surprising one of his biggest fans who shot a special version of that video.

Sofia Sanchez: “Oh, my God!”

Drake: “You asked me to come. I’m here. What’s up?”

An 11-year old waiting for a heart transplant got a huge surprise when Drake showed up at her hospital in Chicago.

Sofia Sanchez: “I didn’t talk for a minute. I was like, ‘Is this real or fake?’ He’s like, ‘It’s me, Drake.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, my God!'”

Sofia Sanchez caught Drake’s attention last week when she posted her version of the “Kiki Challenge.”

Sofia Sanchez (lip syncing): “Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding? Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me.”

Now, there have been a lot of “Kiki Challenges” — including some from celebrities like Will Smith, Ciara and Ryan Seacrest — but after Drake saw Sofia’s video, he made a special trip to see her.

Sofia Sanchez: “I gave him my autograph, and he gave me his. So I’m in the Children’s Hospital, and look who came to surprise me.”

Sofia Sanchez: “Just for you, my dear.”

Sofia just turned 11 on Saturday. She said she had two birthday wishes: to get her new heart and to meet Drake.

Sofia Sanchez: “This is the best birthday present I ever had. Thank you so much, Drake, for coming to see me. It means a lot for you to come and cheer me up.”

Sofia is now on the waiting list for a heart transplant, which her mom says could take up to six months. But how cool is that of Drake? It took a few minutes out of his day for a moment that she’ll remember forever.

