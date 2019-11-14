Afro B talks with Deco about the future of afrobeat

Two minutes from now, you’re going to know all about afrobeat and why it’s so hot right now. Start the clock!

“Joanna” is the catchy, afrobeat hit from British performer, Afro B. Deco caught up with him at 99 Jamz in Hollywood and got the 411 on his musical style.

Afro B: “The sound of Africa. The sound of motherland, but now, the new sound is a combination of different genres into one.”

Afro-beat is a musical stew that blends the best of some popular genres.

Afro B: “So you might hear different elements from like dancehall, hip-hop, reggae, reggaeton all in one package, but the main sound is like Africa.”

You can hear all of Afro B’s influences in the songs he creates.

Afro B: “Yeah, ’cause I grew up listening to everyone, so from like 50 Cent, T-Pain, Akon, Mavado, Bob Marley to the African artists like Fela Kuti.”

That last artist mentioned, Fela Kuti, started afrobeat back in the ’70s.

Afro B’s updated take is a lot more pop-oriented for today’s music fanatics.

South Florida is a natural landing spot for afrobeat.

Afro B: “‘Cause there’s a lot of Caribbeans here, and our sound is similar to that. A lot of Africans here as well.”

It’s no coincidence he’s got a gig in town this weekend.

Afro B: “I’m here for Drip Fest on Friday.”

According to Afro B, afrobeat is only gonna get more popular.

Afro B: “Exactly.”

