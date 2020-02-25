‘Africa Umoja: The Spirit Of Togetherness’ makes American debut at Miramar Cultural Arts Center

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Just in time to celebrate Black History Month, the cast and crew of “Africa Umoja: The Spirit Of Togetherness” is making their one and only U.S. stop at the Miramar Cultural Arts Center.

The play originally opened in 1999 and tells the story of South Africa and African music.

“It’s exactly the kind of show where everyone is on their feet dancing for most of the show,” said show producer Joe Theron.

The show opens Tuesday and takes the audience on a journey through the country’s creation, through some tumultuous times in history and into the modern era.

“I think it’s so important because it gets to showcase our culture,” said Mbhali Ndlouv, singer and dancer. “It’s very important because you get to learn about your culture and where you come from.”

Africa Umoja is known as a global phenomenon that emphasizes the power of unity through song and dance.

“It’s fireworks. It’s magic. You see strong men and beautiful women showcasing their culture and what they know how to do best,” said Ndlouv.

The play was conceptualized to help South African youth remember their heritage and give them a chance to dream.

Now that dream has expanded worldwide as its cultural resonance has held strong for over 20 years.

“I think it’s because to connect with the people. For us, it’s not so much about color, it’s about music, it’s about humanity, you know, sharing,” said Cowen Mavundla, singer and dancer. “It’s about culture. We teach people from each and every culture. Everyone can actually relate to what we do.”

This is the fourth time the group performs in the U.S. They hope to open on Broadway one day.

“Africa Umoja: The Spirit Of Togetherness” will run until Sunday, March 8 at the Miramar Cultural Arts Center.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.