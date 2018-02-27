Afri Kaan collection inspired by ‘Black Panther’ attire

From the characters to the story to the action, “Black Panther” is a hit — though it’s the movie’s fashion that may be the unsung hero. African attire is trending right about now, and you’re welcome to hop on the bandwagon.

“Black Panther” is all the rage right now, and not just the character or the movie in general — but the fashion!

Stars Lupita Nyong’o and Mr. Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, hit the red carpet sporting African attire.

The style is so hot that Disney and Marvel thought it called for a celebration. They held a party to show off clothing inspired by the movie.

And there’s no reason you can’t dress like your favorite “Black Panther” characters — thanks to Oni Oguntoyinbo-Rashad.

Oni Oguntoyinbo-Rashad: “It’s delightful to see the African fashion and culture portrayed in this light. It’s a wonderful representation, and it really ties into the fashion that we see every day today.”

Deco checked out Oni’s Afri Kaan collection at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, where she gave us the lowdown on some of the hallmarks of African fashion.

Oni Oguntoyinbo-Rashad: “You have tinkle embroidery, you have stones — hand-crafted, handmade detailed work. Very intricate detail with stones and what’s called 20U embroidery.”

Then there’s the jewelry.

Oni Oguntoyinbo-Rashad: “It completes an outfit. It completes an African fashion. It’s great to display.”

And the frameless glasses from the brand If Eye Ever, so cool.

Oni Oguntoyinbo-Rashad: “What’s so unique about them is they have fabric around them — African fabric. And they’re vibrant, they’re unique, they’re creative.”

These looks may not be new, but a new light is shining on them — thanks to “Black Panther” on the prowl.

Oni Oguntoyinbo-Rashad: “It’s great to see it be so embraced by the community and everyone focusing on it, celebrating it, being inspired by it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Afri Kaan

www.etsy.com/shop/AFRIKAANWEAR

If Eye Ever

www.ifeyeever.com

