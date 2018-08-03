It can’t be done. You can’t keep Matt Damon and Ben Affleck apart — and really, who would want to? The duo’s new project is just one of many movie tidbits from the week that we’ve been keeping track of.

Matt Damon (as Will): “How do you like them apples?!”

The world is a little better when Matt Damon and Ben Affleck collaborate, like they did on “Good Will Hunting.”

Ben Affleck (as Chuckie): “You don’t owe it to yourself, you owe it to me.”

Now they’re reportedly working on a movie based on a bonkers true story of an ex-cop who allegedly scammed the McDonald’s Monolopy game. Matt will star, Ben will direct.

Speaking of Affleck, what does the future hold for “Batfleck?”

Ezra Miller (as The Flash/Barry Allen): “What are your superpowers again?”

Ben Affleck (as Batman/Bruce Wayne): “I’m rich.”

“The Batman” writer/director Matt Reeves is finally dishing details on the movie. He isn’t saying whether Ben will return as the Dark Knight, but he did reveal his film won’t be an origin story. He’s hoping they’ll start filming next year.

—————

Holy A-list casting, Batman! The movie about the fall of former Fox News boss Roger Ailes has a couple of Oscar winners on board.

Variety says it’s looking like Nicole Kidman will portray Gretchen Carlson, while Charlize Theron is already set to play Megyn Kelly.

—————

Tom Cruise (as Ethan Hunt): “You need to walk away.”

Rebecca Ferguson (as Ilsa Faust): “Please don’t make me go through you.”

Hollywood execs are finally realizing what Deco’s known for a while: Rebecca Ferguson is spectacular.

Showbiz website Deadline says the “Mission: Impossible” scene-stealer has landed two big roles — starring alongside Chris Hemsworth in the “Men in black” spinoff and in the sequel to a horror classic.

Jack Nicholson (as Jack Torrance): “Hereeeeeee’s Johnny!”

Rebecca is co-starring in “Doctor Sleep,” Stephen King’s follow-up to “The Shining.”

—————-

The “Star Wars” saga is all over TNT and TBS these days. Disney’s kind of wishing that wasn’t the case.

Bloomberg says the studio would like to have its movies back. Disney’s got a streaming service of its own to worry about — but that “Star Wars” TV deal doesn’t expire until 20 24, so … oops.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.