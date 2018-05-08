Actress Thandie Newton talks about role in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Thandie Newton is one of the newest additions to the Star Wars family, which means one more person trying to avoid small talk with Jar Jar Binks at family reunions. The actress found time to meet up with Deco in the 305 Tuesday and tell us about “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Thandie Newton (as Val): “I knew it. I told him! Beckett, he’s coming!”

Did you spot her there?

That was a really quick glimpse of Thandie Newton in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” which tells the story of a young Han Solo.

Alden Ehrenreich (as Han Solo): “Since when do you know how to fly? 190 years old? You look great!”

Just like most things surrounding the movie, not a whole lot is known about Thandie’s character, Val.

So, when we chatted with her on Miami Beach, Tuesday, we had to find out what juicy details, if any, she could give us.

Thandie Newton: “I can tell you that she has a dope costume and great hair. How’s that?”

C’mon … anything else?!

We’re begging here!

Thandie Newton: “She’s a badass.”

Wouldn’t you know it — Thandie also plays a tough female character on television.

Thandie Newton (as Maeve Millay): “At first, I thought you and the others were gods. And then I realized you’re just men.”

She’s Maeve Millay in “Westworld.”

An encounter between her and Val sounds worthy of a spin-off.

Thandie Newton: “They’d definitely be friends because they have a no-nonsense approach to life, which would allow them to just get on with the mission.”

Thandie’s first memory of “Star Wars” is actually the very first thing audiences saw in the very first movie: the iconic visual of words scrolling up the screen.

Thandie Newton: “I’d never seen that before, and you actually had to read. And obviously, I could read. I was only little, so I was like, ‘Yeah, I can read this!'”

As a fan of the franchise, she’s as good a judge as any to weigh in “Solo” director Ron Howard’s Chewbacca impression.

Oof — even Chewie himself disapproves.

Thandie Newton: “That’s so funny. I can’t believe he was that bad! That was terrible — and he’s an actor!”

“Solo: A Star Wars Movie” will be out in theaters on May 25.

