Actress Stacey Dash arrested in Florida for domestic violence

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Actress Stacey Dash has been arrested for domestic violence in Central Florida.

According to an arrest report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Dash pushed the victim and slapped him in the face.

Deputies said the victim had red scratch marks on his left arm.

Dash was arrested and charged with domestic battery and transported to the Land O Lakes jail without incident.

