LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — It was a Hollywood honor for actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd as she cemented her place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actress received her own star on Monday in California.

During her acceptance speech, Shepherd said it was a childhood dream to get her own star.

“I would walk up and down Hollywood, go to Janet Jackson’s star and different people’s star, and i would just cry and go, ‘Maybe one day that could be me,’ and it is that day, 30 something years later, that God said, ‘Yeah, it’s you.'”

Some of Shepherd’s friends attended the ceremony, including Tyler Perry and Niecy Nash-Betts, to help her celebrate.

